Take in some great live music and give back to two great organizations in Placer County! The “Be the Change” winter music festival kicks off tomorrow and features some of the top local and national musicians, all to benefit the Gathering Inn and Gold Country Wildlife Rescue!! We’ll get up close and personal with one of the rescue group’s feathered friends: a hawk!

“Be The Change” Winter Music Festival

Tomorrow

6pm (Doors Open 5pm)

The Blue Goose Event Center

3550 Taylor Road, Loomis

http://www.bethechange.cc