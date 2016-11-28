Good Day is on!  Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Manly Minute: Flying like a Gentleman

November 28, 2016 3:54 PM
Filed Under: flying, gentleman

A gentleman always does what he must do, and regardless of the circumstances, makes things as pleasant and smooth as possible for those around him – friends and strangers alike. Through gestures big and small, he shows a respect for the needs of others and an awareness of how his behavior affects them. He knows his example encourages others to follow suit, and that the more individuals who choose to adopt common-sense manners, the more enjoyable life becomes for all. A small sacrifice in the present ends up benefitting not only other people, but himself as well.
Read more

Comments

One Comment

  1. Cynthia says:
    December 9, 2016 at 8:41 am

    I wish more men took your advice seriously! So many men out there never act like gentleman, and instead just act like little boys. Oh well, hopefully they start listening to you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live