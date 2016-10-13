Email: bcrouch@kmaxtv.com

Twitter: @BethanyCrouchTV

Facebook

Bethany Crouch is overjoyed to join Good Day Sacramento!

Bethany is passionate about storytelling and loves creating memorable, interesting, community-based television.

Originally a transplant, she feels blessed to now consider Northern California home.

For the last decade, Bethany reported and anchored at FOX40 in Sacramento, where she met her future husband during a live interview. The newlyweds take full advantage of this beautiful state and love exploring; from Yosemite to Sea Ranch, Half Moon Bay to Tahoe.

Before moving to Sacramento in 2007, Bethany produced and anchored a morning show for the CBS duopoly KEPR/KIMA in Eastern Washington.

In her downtime, Bethany serves on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters, roller skates, practices yoga, creates unique recipes and plays with her 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, Charlie.

Bethany is a graduate of Chapman University’s Film and Television program.