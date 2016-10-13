Good Day is on!  Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Bethany Crouch

October 13, 2016 12:08 PM

Email: bcrouch@kmaxtv.com
Twitter: @BethanyCrouchTV
Facebook

Bethany Crouch is overjoyed to join Good Day Sacramento!

Bethany is passionate about storytelling and loves creating memorable, interesting, community-based television.

Originally a transplant, she feels blessed to now consider Northern California home.

For the last decade, Bethany reported and anchored at FOX40 in Sacramento, where she met her future husband during a live interview. The newlyweds take full advantage of this beautiful state and love exploring; from Yosemite to Sea Ranch, Half Moon Bay to Tahoe.

Before moving to Sacramento in 2007, Bethany produced and anchored a morning show for the CBS duopoly KEPR/KIMA in Eastern Washington.

In her downtime, Bethany serves on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters, roller skates, practices yoga, creates unique recipes and plays with her 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, Charlie.

Bethany is a graduate of Chapman University’s Film and Television program.

  1. paula jimenez says:
    November 15, 2016 at 6:50 pm

    i miss you on Fox 40.

    Reply
  2. Deanna says:
    November 25, 2016 at 9:10 am

    Love love Bethany! Congrats on joining Good Day!

    Reply
  3. Paul Ulyak says:
    December 29, 2016 at 7:33 am

    First, welcome to Goodday Sacramento. You grace the screen. My wife says you wear awesome colors that compliment you. When will you have your own show segment ? For example, happenings for the boys/girl club ? Anything from events, getting ideas to help them out. About 50 years ago, my mother got me involved in boys club of America as my father passed when I was two years old. It gave me a sense of belonging. Got to go fishing, another mentor got me into coin collecting which I still enjoy to this day. Thank you for your work with the club.
    Respectfully sent,
    Paul from Twain Harte Ca

    Reply

