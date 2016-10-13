Email: bcrouch@kmaxtv.com
Twitter: @BethanyCrouchTV
Facebook
Bethany Crouch is overjoyed to join Good Day Sacramento!
Bethany is passionate about storytelling and loves creating memorable, interesting, community-based television.
Originally a transplant, she feels blessed to now consider Northern California home.
For the last decade, Bethany reported and anchored at FOX40 in Sacramento, where she met her future husband during a live interview. The newlyweds take full advantage of this beautiful state and love exploring; from Yosemite to Sea Ranch, Half Moon Bay to Tahoe.
Before moving to Sacramento in 2007, Bethany produced and anchored a morning show for the CBS duopoly KEPR/KIMA in Eastern Washington.
In her downtime, Bethany serves on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters, roller skates, practices yoga, creates unique recipes and plays with her 3-year-old Australian Shepherd, Charlie.
Bethany is a graduate of Chapman University’s Film and Television program.
One Comment
i miss you on Fox 40.
Love love Bethany! Congrats on joining Good Day!
First, welcome to Goodday Sacramento. You grace the screen. My wife says you wear awesome colors that compliment you. When will you have your own show segment ? For example, happenings for the boys/girl club ? Anything from events, getting ideas to help them out. About 50 years ago, my mother got me involved in boys club of America as my father passed when I was two years old. It gave me a sense of belonging. Got to go fishing, another mentor got me into coin collecting which I still enjoy to this day. Thank you for your work with the club.
Respectfully sent,
Paul from Twain Harte Ca