Dishin’ with Tina: Carmichael Cafe

Carmichael Cafe
4314 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
916.481.5000
Unfortunately I went 2 times, The first time I went to have their meatloaf, as I had seen it on the Show. But I had to leave it alone after only one bite. It was like eating dog food. The second time I went with a friend to try their early bird special of prime rib dinner it took a while to get and when it did come, it was only warm and the veg was cold. I was really put off by the staff who was uneducated on their Menu.AND We were the only customers I would Never eat there again or recommend it to friends again. Sad Really Sad.😦
One Comment
