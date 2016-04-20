Jazz Fest Winners

Hot off their big win at the Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival, the Sac State Vocal Jazz Ensemble performs live!
Sac State Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Final Spring Concert
Friday, May 13th
7pm
Sac State Capistrano Concert Hall
Tickets: 916-278-4323
One Comment
The concert is on Friday, May 12, not May 13.