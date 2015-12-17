Good Day Cookie Exchange!

Want to try out the cookies for yourself? Here are the recipes:
Marianne’s Cherry-Pecan Oatmeal Cookies
http://www.rachaelraymag.com/Recipes/rachael-ray-magazine-recipe-search/dessert-recipes/cherry-pecan-oatmeal-cookies
Courtney’s Sweet Potato Pie Cookies w/ Orange Glaze (Courtesy of the The Neelys on Food Network)
http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/patrick-and-gina-neely/sweet-potato-pie-cookies-with-orange-glaze-recipe.html
Audrey’s Christmas Ball Cookies
http://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/christmas-ball-cookies/4f1c30c7-21af-4094-a133-6b3e33939e8c
Nha’s Chewy Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
http://minimalistbaker.com/chewy-double-chocolate-peppermint-cookies/
Ju’s Red Velvet Santa Hats
http://www.target.com/r/recipes/red-velvet-santa-hats-recipe?ref=tgt_soc_0000061287_PD&afid=PIN_br&cpng=Essentials_Essentials
Laura Skirde’s Brandy Balls
(This is a doubled recipe)
Brandy Balls:
4 C sifted Flour
1 C Butter
1 C Confectioner’s sugar
1/2 tsp. Salt
4 TB Brandy
2 tsp. Vanilla
In a bowl, cream softened butter (not melted),
Sugar and salt until fluffy
Stir in Brandy and Vanilla
Stir in flour a little at a time. Mix well.
Chill Dough 1 hour
Shape into balls and put on ungreased cookie sheet
Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes
Roll in additional confectioner’s sugar while still warm. Cool. Roll in sugar again.
(For extra crunch/flavor, can add ¾ cup finely chopped pecans.)
One Comment
Skirde, I must have the receipt for your cookies shown on air, Chocolate, with pretzels, etc.
Please put it online!!! laura46floyd@sbcglobal.net