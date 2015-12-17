Good Day Cookie Exchange!

Want to try out the cookies for yourself? Here are the recipes:

Marianne’s Cherry-Pecan Oatmeal Cookies

http://www.rachaelraymag.com/Recipes/rachael-ray-magazine-recipe-search/dessert-recipes/cherry-pecan-oatmeal-cookies

Courtney’s Sweet Potato Pie Cookies w/ Orange Glaze (Courtesy of the The Neelys on Food Network)

http://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/patrick-and-gina-neely/sweet-potato-pie-cookies-with-orange-glaze-recipe.html

Audrey’s Christmas Ball Cookies

http://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/christmas-ball-cookies/4f1c30c7-21af-4094-a133-6b3e33939e8c

Nha’s Chewy Double Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

http://minimalistbaker.com/chewy-double-chocolate-peppermint-cookies/

Ju’s Red Velvet Santa Hats

http://www.target.com/r/recipes/red-velvet-santa-hats-recipe?ref=tgt_soc_0000061287_PD&afid=PIN_br&cpng=Essentials_Essentials

Laura Skirde’s Brandy Balls

(This is a doubled recipe)

Brandy Balls:

4 C sifted Flour

1 C Butter

1 C Confectioner’s sugar

1/2 tsp. Salt

4 TB Brandy

2 tsp. Vanilla

In a bowl, cream softened butter (not melted),

Sugar and salt until fluffy

Stir in Brandy and Vanilla

Stir in flour a little at a time. Mix well.

Chill Dough 1 hour

Shape into balls and put on ungreased cookie sheet

Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes

Roll in additional confectioner’s sugar while still warm. Cool. Roll in sugar again.

(For extra crunch/flavor, can add ¾ cup finely chopped pecans.)

