Floating Pumpkin Patch and Thrill the World – Oct. 24, 2015

Silverado Pancake Breakfast

Today teachers and staff of Silverado Middle School will preparing and serving all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, fruit and orange juice for just $4!

Silverado Middle School

2525 Country Club Drive

Roseville

Today: 8am-11am

Floating Pumpkin Patch

Tired of searching those dusty fields for your perfect pumpkin? Today you can hunt for your pumpkin in the pool this year!

Mike Shellito Indoor Pool

Roseville

Today: 1pm-4pm

(916) 772-PLAY

http://Roseville.ca.us/events

Roseville Spooktacular

Roseville Utility Exploration Center

1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville

Today: 10am -2 pm

http://roseville.ca.us/countwatts

Dia De Los Muertos

Vallejos is celebrating Dia de los Muertos tonight with a bike run and they are the last stop.

Vallejo’s Restaurant

11th & O in downtown Sacramento

http://www.vallejosrestaurant.com/

Feed My Starving Children

This morning 3,000 volunteers will pack meals for Feed My Starving Children. The MobilePack event will help feed malnourished children all over the world.

http://www.sacfmscmobilepack.org

It’s Organic!

IT’S ORGANIC! is a local, family-owned and operated business servicing the Northern California region.

916.905.2212

http://www.itsorganicdelivery.com

Paramount Performance 916

Today Tina is checking out a brand new gym in the Sacramento area! Paramount Performance is a Strength and Conditioning gym that focuses on mobility, Olympic Lifting, gymnastics and endurance.

9777 Business Park Drive, Suite E

Sacramento

(530) 402-5098

http://paramountperformance916.com

https://www.facebook.com/paramount916?pnref=story

Thrill the World

Today Nha is learning the “Thriller at Thrill” The World!! Thrill The World is friends, families and other local residents who each year join together with thousands of people around the globe to celebrate Michael Jackson’s talent by dancing simultaneously to “Thriller”! But “Thrill The World” is more than just dancing to a 6 minute song.

http://www.thrilltheworld.com

All American Vintage Classic

The All American Vintage Classic is back for another year!

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free until 4 p.m.

Sat. grandstand admission is $10:00 for adults $7:00 for seniors and kids to watch Vintage cars on track for exhibition.

http://www.westcapitalracewayalumniassociation.com

Little Shop of Horrors

Rocklin Community Theatre

Now-Nov 8th.

For Tickets: (916) 740-6229

http://www.rocklintheatre.org

Petco Dog Halloween

Who says your pets can’t join in on the Halloween fun? Today Petco is celebrating Halloween with a spooktacular pet costume contest!

6067 Greenback Lane

Citrus hieghts

(916) 725-2556

Today: 12pm-4pm

http://www.petco.com/

Halloween Candy Do’s and Don’ts

With Halloween fast approaching, many of us, particularly children, will be eating lots of candy. But when it comes to certain candy, there are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to keeping your teeth clean and healthy!

Dr Keven R Mills Dentistry

6910 Douglas Blvd Suite B

Granite Bay

916-791-7227

http://millsdentistry.com

Zombie Transformation

Today we’re checking out some ways to create the perfect zombie look on yourself this Halloween!

Callson Manor Scare Park

Placer County Fairgrounds

Now-Oct. 31st: 7:30pm-10pm

(916) 295-0002

http://CallsonManor.com

Day After Disaster

Today we’re meeting Author and Sacramento native Sara F. Hathaway, whose book “Day After Disaster” takes place right here in our own city!

http://www.authorsarafhathaway.com/

Corti Brothers IPA

Today Rick Mindermann of Corti Brothers joins us in studio to share the Corti’s new IPA beer.

5810 Folsom Blvd.

Sacramento

916-736-3800

http://www.cortibrothers.com

Hero Clean

Do men actually clean? The answer, which may come as a surprise, is “yes.” So why aren’t there home cleaning products made for men?

http://www.hero-clean.com

Actress/Comedian Luenell

Actress and comedian Luenell is in studio today to talk about what she’s been up to since her last visit to Good Day weekend.

Tommy T’s Rancho Cordova

12401 Folsom Blvd.

(916) 608-2233

Tonight: 7pm & 9:45pm

Sunday: 7pm

http://www.tommyts.com/sac/