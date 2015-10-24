Floating Pumpkin Patch and Thrill the World – Oct. 24, 2015

Silverado Pancake Breakfast
Today teachers and staff of Silverado Middle School will preparing and serving all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, fruit and orange juice for just $4!
Silverado Middle School
2525 Country Club Drive
Roseville
Today: 8am-11am
Floating Pumpkin Patch
Tired of searching those dusty fields for your perfect pumpkin? Today you can hunt for your pumpkin in the pool this year!
Mike Shellito Indoor Pool
Roseville
Today: 1pm-4pm
(916) 772-PLAY
http://Roseville.ca.us/events
Roseville Spooktacular
Roseville Utility Exploration Center
1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville
Today: 10am -2 pm
http://roseville.ca.us/countwatts
Dia De Los Muertos
Vallejos is celebrating Dia de los Muertos tonight with a bike run and they are the last stop.
Vallejo’s Restaurant
11th & O in downtown Sacramento
http://www.vallejosrestaurant.com/
Feed My Starving Children
This morning 3,000 volunteers will pack meals for Feed My Starving Children. The MobilePack event will help feed malnourished children all over the world.
http://www.sacfmscmobilepack.org
It’s Organic!
IT’S ORGANIC! is a local, family-owned and operated business servicing the Northern California region.
916.905.2212
http://www.itsorganicdelivery.com
Paramount Performance 916
Today Tina is checking out a brand new gym in the Sacramento area! Paramount Performance is a Strength and Conditioning gym that focuses on mobility, Olympic Lifting, gymnastics and endurance.
9777 Business Park Drive, Suite E
Sacramento
(530) 402-5098
http://paramountperformance916.com
https://www.facebook.com/paramount916?pnref=story
Thrill the World
Today Nha is learning the “Thriller at Thrill” The World!! Thrill The World is friends, families and other local residents who each year join together with thousands of people around the globe to celebrate Michael Jackson’s talent by dancing simultaneously to “Thriller”! But “Thrill The World” is more than just dancing to a 6 minute song.
http://www.thrilltheworld.com
All American Vintage Classic
The All American Vintage Classic is back for another year!
9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Free until 4 p.m.
Sat. grandstand admission is $10:00 for adults $7:00 for seniors and kids to watch Vintage cars on track for exhibition.
http://www.westcapitalracewayalumniassociation.com
Little Shop of Horrors
Rocklin Community Theatre
Now-Nov 8th.
For Tickets: (916) 740-6229
http://www.rocklintheatre.org
Petco Dog Halloween
Who says your pets can’t join in on the Halloween fun? Today Petco is celebrating Halloween with a spooktacular pet costume contest!
6067 Greenback Lane
Citrus hieghts
(916) 725-2556
Today: 12pm-4pm
http://www.petco.com/
Halloween Candy Do’s and Don’ts
With Halloween fast approaching, many of us, particularly children, will be eating lots of candy. But when it comes to certain candy, there are some do’s and don’ts when it comes to keeping your teeth clean and healthy!
Dr Keven R Mills Dentistry
6910 Douglas Blvd Suite B
Granite Bay
916-791-7227
http://millsdentistry.com
Zombie Transformation
Today we’re checking out some ways to create the perfect zombie look on yourself this Halloween!
Callson Manor Scare Park
Placer County Fairgrounds
Now-Oct. 31st: 7:30pm-10pm
(916) 295-0002
http://CallsonManor.com
Day After Disaster
Today we’re meeting Author and Sacramento native Sara F. Hathaway, whose book “Day After Disaster” takes place right here in our own city!
http://www.authorsarafhathaway.com/
Corti Brothers IPA
Today Rick Mindermann of Corti Brothers joins us in studio to share the Corti’s new IPA beer.
5810 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento
916-736-3800
http://www.cortibrothers.com
Hero Clean
Do men actually clean? The answer, which may come as a surprise, is “yes.” So why aren’t there home cleaning products made for men?
http://www.hero-clean.com
Actress/Comedian Luenell
Actress and comedian Luenell is in studio today to talk about what she’s been up to since her last visit to Good Day weekend.
Tommy T’s Rancho Cordova
12401 Folsom Blvd.
(916) 608-2233
Tonight: 7pm & 9:45pm
Sunday: 7pm
http://www.tommyts.com/sac/

