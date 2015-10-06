Email: sbennett@kmaxtv.com

On Twitter: @tvseanb

Sean Bennett joined CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento in May 2012. Sean is no stranger to reporting on the morning show. He spent the past 3.5 years reporting for FOX 40. Before moving to the Capital City, Sean spent seven years anchoring sports at WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida and at KHSL/KNVN in Chico.

Sean has covered stories that captured national attention, including the discovery of Jaycee Lee Dugard, and the disappearance and murder of Tracy resident Sandra Cantu. He has also traveled all over the country tracking down the Maloofs for the latest developments on the Kings area in Orlando. He covered the San Francisco Giants winning the 2010 World Series, and Chico’s own Aaron Rodgers in the Super Bowl.

When he’s not chasing breaking news, Sean spends time at home with his wife, Melissa, son, Cole, and daughter Bailey.

