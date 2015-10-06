Email: sbennett@kmaxtv.com
On Twitter: @tvseanb
Sean Bennett joined CBS13 and Good Day Sacramento in May 2012. Sean is no stranger to reporting on the morning show. He spent the past 3.5 years reporting for FOX 40. Before moving to the Capital City, Sean spent seven years anchoring sports at WBBH in Fort Myers, Florida and at KHSL/KNVN in Chico.
Sean has covered stories that captured national attention, including the discovery of Jaycee Lee Dugard, and the disappearance and murder of Tracy resident Sandra Cantu. He has also traveled all over the country tracking down the Maloofs for the latest developments on the Kings area in Orlando. He covered the San Francisco Giants winning the 2010 World Series, and Chico’s own Aaron Rodgers in the Super Bowl.
When he’s not chasing breaking news, Sean spends time at home with his wife, Melissa, son, Cole, and daughter Bailey.
- Shave the BeardAll good things must come to an end! Viewers saved the beard but this morning it’s time to SHAVE it off! (Insert Mel happy dance here!) Sean and Mel are live at Main Event Barber Shop in Woodland to show off his newly shaven face!
- Coding KindergartnersSean was at Creekview Ranch today where there were coding with kindergartners!
- The GrapefatherRancho Olivo Vineyards in Cameron Park is harvesting one of the rarest grapes in the country: the Sagrantino. In fact, they are one of only four to grow and produce this varietal in the United States.
- Million-Dollar ListingSean Bennett checked out a completely remodeled home on the market with an asking price of just a few million dollars.
- Man’s Body Found Hanging From Building In Downtown SacramentoStreets were blocked off by emergency crews in downtown Sacramento on Monday after a man’s body was found hanging from an office building.
I think that Sean does a terrific and professional job as new reporter, even with a sense of humor. What happened to your wife on the show, Melissa?