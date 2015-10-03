Twitter: @lauraskirdewx

Email: lskirde@kovr.com

Laura Skirde is the morning meteorologist and co-anchor for the CBS13 news from 5-7 AM. You can also catch her forecasts on Good Day Sacramento and the CBS13 news at Noon.

A fan of warm climates, Laura came to Sacramento in July of 2009, after forecasting everything from supercell thunderstorms to landfalling hurricanes in Austin, Texas. She began her career in weather and news at stations in Peoria, Illinois and Casper, Wyoming. Laura has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Colorado at Boulder, and received her meteorology certification from Mississippi State University. She is a member of the American Meteorological Society and has been awarded its Seal of Approval.

Laura was born in New York and grew up in Colorado. She’s an avid sports fan and when she’s not watching the skies, you’ll find her watching her beloved Denver Broncos and CU Buffs. Laura enjoys spending as much time outdoors as possible, especially golfing (well over par) and running the many beautiful trails the valley has to offer. She has completed the Austin, San Francisco and California International marathons, and hopes to train for more in the future.

Sparking an interest in science and meteorology among young people is something Laura is passionate about. Each week you’ll find her out at area schools, talking to students as part of her Weather School program. Students learn about Northern California weather, and have the opportunity to have their questions answered on the air each week on CBS13 in the morning and on CBS13.com.

Watch the latest Sacramento-area forecast.

