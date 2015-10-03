Email: jbortiz@kmaxtv.com

Twitter: @TVTina_Ju

Instagram: GoodDayJu

She’s back! Born and raised in Sacramento, Julissa Ortiz is thrilled to be home!

Julissa attended St. Francis Elementary and St. Francis High School. She started her TV career right here at CW31 as an intern for Good Day Sacramento. After graduating from the University of Southern California, Julissa landed her first on-air job in the desert southwest as the Imperial Valley Bureau Chief for KYMA-TV, the NBC affiliate in El Centro, California. A little over a year later, Julissa moved from the desert to the beach as the weekend weather anchor for KCOY-TV, the CBS affiliate on the central coast. During her five years there, she worked her way into the primary anchor chair on the 6 o’clock evening news. Julissa was also the primary reporter for the Michael Jackson Child Molestation Trial. Julissa is best known for her morning segments, “Breakfast With Julissa” and Friday morning pep rallies at area high schools.

Now back in Sacramento, Julissa looks forward to spending time with her family and friends.

Courtney’s Latest Segments

