Courtney Dempsey

October 3, 2015 2:36 PM
Courtney Dempsey

Courtney Dempsey

Email: gooddaycourtney@kmaxtv.com
Twitter: @gooddaycourtney

Courtney Dempsey joined the CW31 staff in August of 1995. She has been working with Good Day Sacramento ever since, and has enjoyed every minute of it. She started her career by working part-time while attending Sacramento State University and joined the team full-time upon graduation. She has worked a gamut of jobs during her tenure, but what she enjoys the most is doing feature segments.

Outside of television, Courtney has worked in many other realms of entertainment. She hosted the midday show and anchored morning news and traffic as “CoCo” on KBMB 103.5 FM. She has done commercials and voice work for both television and radio.

Courtney trained in various forms of dance for more than 30 years, dancing for several professional ensembles. Though she no longer performs, she still has a passion for the art and uses her training in her church’s praise dance ministry.

Courtney enjoys community service, culture and education. She is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Jack & Jill of America, Sacramento Black Journalists Association and Black Alumni of Sacramento State University.

Courtney has a beautiful daughter named Mariah. Her favorite pastime is shopping – something that Courtney and her mother do quite well in tag-team fashion. She is married to a wonderful man who understands her shopping habits.

 

Courtney’s Latest Segments

Comments

One Comment

  1. Evie Evie says:
    August 31, 2016 at 7:13 am

    Love you Courtney, but I agree with the guy in the booth today, the dress does nothing for you, it’s too busy. Otherwise, you rock!

    Reply
  2. Luna Walker says:
    April 13, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    J PENNY’S isn’t closing. Yeah!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live