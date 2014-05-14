Songs You Heard This Week on The CW

Are you searching for a song you heard on The CW, but you just can’t seem to find it anywhere? Look no further. Every week, we’ll compile the music played on your favorite CW shows. And you have the chance to weigh in on the best-of-the-best music by voting in the poll below. Here’s what you heard this week:
Star-Crossed
“This Trick May Chance to Scathe You” Season 1, Episode 12
Song: “Giants” by Bear Hands
Played: When a reporter announces the parade float.
The Tomorrow People
“Son of Man” Season 1, Episode 22
Song: “Stone by Stone” by Kris Orlowski
Played: When Stephen sees all the new break-outs.
The Originals
“The Battle of New Orleans” Season 1, Episode 21
Song: “Bones” by Ms Mr
Played: When Marcel gives a speech to the vampires.
Song: “We Want War” by These New Puritans
Played: When the werewolves attack Elijah.
Song: “Freaks” by The Hawk In Paris
Played: When Klaus gets a call from Elijah.
The 100
“Day Trip” Season 1, Episode 8
Song: “The Waves Have Come” by Chelsea Wolfe
Played: During the end of the episode.
The Vampire Diaries
“Promised Land” Season 5, Episode 21
Song: “Future Bolt” by Hotpipes
Played: When Julian and Damon discuss Markos.
Song: “Bad Blood” by Bastille
Played: When Stefan and Elena talk to Maria.
Song: “Torture” by Rival Sons
Played: When Damon is stabbed by Enzo.
Song: “Cherry Licorice” by The Felice Brothers
Played: When Liv and Luke discuss the Travelers and Stefan & Elena.
Song: “The Truth in You” by The Garden District
Played: When Stefan and Elena talk about vampire self-control.
Reign
“Long Live the King” Season 1, Episode 21
Song: “I Still Love You” by Josh Jenkins
Played: When Mary and Francis are in their bedroom.
Song: “Was There Nothing?” by Asgeir
Played: When Kenna and Bash are together.
— Becca Ritchie
