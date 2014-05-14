Songs You Heard This Week on The CW

Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Vote in our daily poll | Seen on today's show

Reign -- "Long Live the King" -- Pictured (L-R): Toby Regbo as Prince Francis and Adelaide Kane as Mary, Queen of Scots -- Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2014 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Are you searching for a song you heard on The CW, but you just can’t seem to find it anywhere? Look no further. Every week, we’ll compile the music played on your favorite CW shows. And you have the chance to weigh in on the best-of-the-best music by voting in the poll below. Here’s what you heard this week:

Star-Crossed

“This Trick May Chance to Scathe You” Season 1, Episode 12

Song: “Giants” by Bear Hands
Played: When a reporter announces the parade float.

The Tomorrow People

“Son of Man” Season 1, Episode 22

Song: “Stone by Stone” by Kris Orlowski
Played: When Stephen sees all the new break-outs.

The Originals

“The Battle of New Orleans” Season 1, Episode 21

Song: “Bones” by Ms Mr
Played: When Marcel gives a speech to the vampires.

Song: “We Want War” by These New Puritans
Played: When the werewolves attack Elijah.

Song: “Freaks” by The Hawk In Paris
Played: When Klaus gets a call from Elijah.

The 100

“Day Trip” Season 1, Episode 8

Song: “The Waves Have Come” by Chelsea Wolfe
Played: During the end of the episode.

The Vampire Diaries

“Promised Land” Season 5, Episode 21

Song: “Future Bolt” by Hotpipes
Played: When Julian and Damon discuss Markos.

Song: “Bad Blood” by Bastille
Played: When Stefan and Elena talk to Maria.

Song: “Torture” by Rival Sons
Played: When Damon is stabbed by Enzo.

Song: “Cherry Licorice” by The Felice Brothers
Played: When Liv and Luke discuss the Travelers and Stefan & Elena.

Song: “The Truth in You” by The Garden District
Played: When Stefan and Elena talk about vampire self-control.

Reign

“Long Live the King” Season 1, Episode 21

Song: “I Still Love You” by Josh Jenkins
Played: When Mary and Francis are in their bedroom.

Song: “Was There Nothing?” by Asgeir
Played: When Kenna and Bash are together.

