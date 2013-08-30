THE MODELS SHOOT A GENDER BENDING COMMERCIAL — Tensions run high when some of the models accuse another of abusing her power in the house. The guys and girls act as fashion correspondents in a challenge led by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton. Then, their acting skills are put to the test when they shoot a fragrance commercial with a role-reversing twist.
America’s Next Top Model – The Guy Who Gets To Kiss The GirlAugust 30, 2013 3:51 PM
America's Next Top Model -- "The Guy Who Gets to Kiss the Girl" pictured left to right: Nina, Alex, Jiana, Renee and Kanani Cycle 20 Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW ©2013 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights ReservedCredit: CW31
