Cambi Brown

Twitter: @CambiBrown

Email: cbrown@kmaxtv.com

Born and raised in Elk Grove, Cambi attended Sacramento State and began her broadcasting career right here. As an intern at Good Day Sacramento, she knew she wanted to someday return as a reporter, and has been able to do just that on Good Day and CBS13.

With some help from some amazing people at the station, many who still work here, she landed her first on-air job in Yuma, Arizona. She realized you can take the girl out of California, but you can’t take California out of the girl. Most recently she returned to The Golden State, working on a morning show in Bakersfield. Her “Cambi on the go” franchise there allowed her to do a lot of things from skydiving to joining the circus. Despite Cambi’s mom and dog, Polly Pocket, making frequent TV appearances in Bakersfield, home was always in the back of her mind, so in December of 2012, she moved back to work for the station where she first learned the ropes.

When not at work, you’ll find Cambi watching “I Love Lucy” reruns, bragging about her brother, who is proudly serving our country, or trying to stop her mom from telling everyone in town to watch her daughter on Good Day!

