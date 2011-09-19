Email Ken: krudulph@kmaxtv.com
Ken Rudulph is the co-host of “Good Day Sacramento.” Ken was born and raised in Sacramento and graduated from Cordova High School (go, Lancers!), then CSUS with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism. His first media job out of college was with KMAX 31. After interning for the sports department—under the invaluable tutelage of Grant Napier—he was hired as a news reporter and joined the “Good Day Sacramento” team in its infancy. Ken was also the co-founder and lead singer of Sammy-nominated funk/rock band Mama’s Gravy.
In 1997 Ken moved to Los Angeles where he worked as a sports anchor for local news network OCN; as a sketch-comedy sports host on Fox’s “Best Damn Sports Show Period”; and as the founding host of TVG, the nation’s first interactive horseracing network. Ken is also a contributor to the Onion News Network and has appeared in more than two dozen films and TV series, including “Bruce Almighty,” “Smokin’ Aces” and “True Blood.”
Fifteen years after leaving Sacramento, Ken returns to his hometown with his wife and son to start what he calls his “dream job,” sitting alongside former colleagues Marianne McClary, Tina Machua and Mark S. Allen on the set of “Good Day Sacramento.”
Hello Ken…Welcome!! I also was a Lancer and I appreciate your tribute!! Perfect!!! What year did you graduate? We may have common friends, Glad to Have a hometown man,,,good for you!!!
Me too!!! Go Big Red!!!!
Where’s Mike Sorce at? He sucked anyways… Ken, Thank you! There still might be hope! Hang in there! Tina does look like a Granny! ROTFLMAO!
What year did you graduated from Cordova?
Welcome Ken. Nice to have you back
I am so lucky!!! I miss Ken terribly on TVG but am fortunate to live in Sacramento and now see him on Good Day Sacramento. I will now be watching GDS exclusively. Welcome home Ken and don’t forget us racing fans!!!!
Hey Kenny! Nice to see you back in Sac! I loved working with you at the Days Inn many years ago! You was always a riot! Good luck on Good Day!
Welcome, Ken; boy, you just fit like a suede glove in that anchor seat. I think the ship has been righted. Good luck and hang in there; it can get wild! Somehow I’m sure you are up to it!
Welcome back Ken! It’s great to see you in that anchor chair.
OK, Ken, glad to have you back in town. Hope we see you at Cal Expo satellite to hangout with us racing fans.
Yeah, so happy to see Ken back on local news. Watched the show this morning and it was like you never left. Happy you are home!
Welcome glad to have a permanant replacement for he who shall not be named. Hope we see Cody in the field more now.
Ken, when I saw you this morning you looked familiar. When your past came up, then I remembered.
Welcome back!
I to watch TVG, but is so nice having you on GDS, you’ll do great!!! Welcome
Ken, good first day back, once in awhile please pop off a Chris Rock sound bite!!! Music sounded good today…Mama’s Gravy good tone,,,,get together with Tina and come up with a song, perhaps a song for Good Day Sacramento..promo. You surving Grant Napier very impressive…ouCh! Grant ouch!!!
hello ken (bo) i knew u in high school i wanted to say welcome back and i hope u and your family fit right back in . u look great cute baby and wife
!
Ken Rudulph’s taste in music is Terrible !!
My wife and I are not impressed !!
Jay Z and Kayne West ?
Have you seen what the name of the CD is called and look at a couple of the names of the songs. (Not Cool) !!
http://kanyewest.com/
yeah, that was my bad or mistake, I did not see the website with that language you are referring to prior to giving it out. Sorry. The music is still great, but it is aggressive and obviously not for you, I should not have mentioned that on the air.
thats great u spoke up, this is momas friend and i use to watch good day sac. but not so much anymore .
i ment Monas friend
finally! a class act is back in the anchor seat…i look forward to turning on the TV at 4:30 again, welcome, Cheers!
Hello Ken–new to Sacramento and Good day. Enjoyed the programing today and yesterday. Glad I tuned in.
Congrats on the new gig Ken. You’ll be missed at TVG. Good luck. -From; Producer
Welcome to the show Ken
Ken, Congrats and blessings on your new venture… We miss you here at TVG…. Have a blast and enjoy that beautiful family.
Donyelle 🙂
Hi Ken! I will miss seeing you on TVG. Congratulations on your new job. I hope to catch it on the internet. Please come back to TVG for the big race days. It would be great if you were there @ TVG for the Breeder’s Cup broadcasts. Take care!!
You make me want to watch every morning now! Welcome back to Sacramento. You are a perfect fit to GDS!
I miss you so much on TVG. Many blessings with your new job.
I lived in Sacramento in 66/67 and loved it. Hope you do guest
appearances on TVG once in awhile. Take care.
Ken, my brother, I am soo glad you are back to your true “roots”, Sacramento missed you, as well as family 🙂 You are right at home back on Good Day!!. So awesome to see a family member on my local news channel too, and my nephew already gettin name dropped on tv!! haha 🙂 Keep up the good work!
Damm – we miss you on TVG!!!!!!!!! Can we talk you into a guest shot on there once and a while?? Best of luck to you on your new endevor!!!!
Hey Kenny (bo) I too went to Cordova with you..Congrats on your new job! You look good..you give GDS a new fresh face! Keep up the good work!
Good luck Ken the best to you and your family.
Welcome back Ken! It’s good to see you again. I have been watching Good Day since its inception. You have a beautiful family. Good luck to you and I hope this is where you want to be.
Hey Ken,
What a perfect match for Good Day Sacramento, you were right, you can come home again. I P.M. you sometimes about the Kings on TVG and now it looks like a reality that the arena will happen, I can see you invloved in someway with the Kings in the near future, hope to see sometime at Cal-Expo soon!!
Hi Ken, I met you at Santa Anita a few years back… Although I am immersed in the horse-racing business (I manager a T-bred ranch in Tracy) I had no idea of your leaving TVG until I saw you on 13 news this afternoon! Happy for you to be returning home, that is always a good thing! If you ever have the need to feed carrots to horses you and your family always welcome here! Take care!!
hi ken, your last day on hrtv, i heard you mention you were going to a station in sacramento. i knew 31 was the only station you would fit pefectly in. i stopped watching gds about 6 months ago because they got this new guy, whose name i didn`t catch, but, i do remember he had the most irratating laugh i ever heard. but, i am watching gds again ,thanks to you. p.s. my cousin, who got me into horseracing, said about a year ago that you the only analyst who knew anything. good luck. ray
hi ken, sorry i said hrtv, i mean`t tvg. gotta tip for you. S.A.6 tomorrow, kayla is back on woodsman lass. good luck, ray
I too remember Sam Harris & Sawyer Brown. Go to samharris.com & read his bio. Damn he has been busy since even before Star Search. It says he iwas playing Al Jolsen on stage. Apparently an odd side of the man but how great would that be to see. WELCOME Ken…..ur VERY funny & spontanious.
Really a sad year for Goodday. Loosing Nick Toma ranks at the top of the list. Getting the obnoxious Mathis dude but at least he’s gone. Now they cram an even more obnoxious one down our throat. I guess the management has been ordered to get more high energy but that seems to translate into more obnoxious. I’d bet money that many more feel the same but simply employ the clicker fix. Cody, Marianne, Tina…. I know it’s not easy but you are the foundation and the reason I keep checking back from time to time but as soon as the this new Ken dude or Mark S show up, I’m gone, and it’s usually the OFF button.
Ken, I wish you all the best. Miss you on TVG. Continued success.
Hey Ken!! It’s my birthday Oct 3 also…but i bet i’m waaaay older than you…have a SUPER day!!
Hey Ken….Welcome and Happy Birthday…It’s my birthday today too! I knew I liked you for some reason…lol. You fit in great with the rest of my ‘family’ on Good Day….been a watcher for YEARS….best of luck to you and your lovely wife and beautiful baby…Nanci
You look just like that guy on Onion New Network. Channel IFC
Hi Ken, miss watching you on TVG! It won’t be the same no matter who they get to replace you!!! I bet it’s hard to get racing out of your blood overnight.
We have a runner on 10/21 at GG if you’re in the area or get the bug I’ll be up there early lunch is on me.
Do well in your new gig.
Ken is a wonderful addition to Good Day, I believe they finally got it right!! He’s charming and not over the top! Good Job and good choice!
You are a wonderful fit to the good day team. Welcome home and I wish you and your family the best.
Thank you for leaving TVG. Now I can watch horse racing again.
Anna Marie
MY GREAT GRAND FATHER OWED YOUR GREAT GRAND FATHER SO WE ARE ALMOST FAMILY GOOD LUCK ON GOOGDAY GOD BLESS YOU
Good Day was a sinking ship, hopefully now it will stay afloat. If this recent change in anchors works then it will survive. If not, this may be the END of GOOD DAY!
Welcome Back! Great to see someone other than that loud guy… Still miss Nick, but I like your style Ken! Thanks for having class on that show.
Ken,
I work with a Grande Ruduph, any family connection?
Hey Ken, going to miss you, I have been watching TVG from day one, its not going to be the same.Much love & success my brother.
ken
good luck with new job.77 year old white boy from conn.long time race fan since tomy lee won derby 1959.really miss you on tvg.you did one hell of a job with an audience that is very hard to please.
you have a beautiful family and if you are as good a dad as media personality your son will be one lucky boy.wishing you the best in all you do bob
Hi, Ken! I almost gave up on GDS, but you’ve added a suave, debonaire presence, much like Nick Toma had brought to the program. You and Marianne have that rare ability to relate to your viewers, in all seriousness and in fun. Please don’t let anyone change you into some non-stop gag joker. The viewers have had enough of that already. Oh, and word of advice, the Darth Vader bit? you really must work on your foreign accents! or were you really going for the Sidney Poitier Barbadoes imitation? That was pretty bad. But I forgive you and wish you many years of success on GDS. Welcome aboard!
Dude. I know you’re new and all, but you got to stop hogging the station. Every time Mark S. Allen speaks, you start talking over him. It’s frustrating to watch since I’m a Mark Fan! If I feel this way, I’m sure others feel the same way too. We are willing to give you a chance, and you don’t seem like a bad guy, but it really upsets me that you’re trying to come in and take over Mark when we don’t know you yet and we already love him!
I have to agree with you 100%. He seems to talk over everyone and I do not like that at all. I can see he kind of gets on the nerves of the cast sometimes. And when he does the stars interviews, they can’t even talk without him interupting.
Great addition I stopped watching after Nick Toma was gone. You have the same smooth demeanor that Nick possessed. I just hope Marianne doesn’t run you off with her overbearing attitude. Maybe if she left they could keep good people. She has nothing to add to the show unless it’s about her cats! She needs a life! Love you though hang in there!
Totally agree with Michelle. I too stopped watching when Nick left and was not very happy that nobody would say why he left. Because I missed watching Cody and Mark, sometimes I would flip and watch small segments and one day, there you were so I stopped to watch. You have a very mellow happy vibe that seems to counteract Marriannes vibe. I hope you stay for a long time. Missed watching Good Day!
Hey Ken,
Good to see you on GDS – you are a natural fit on this show. You have to get your producers to do a KY derby show segment come derby time after laying out credentials on how you nailed Giacomo.
Hi Ken – great 1st name! Welcome back to Sac
Hey Ken,
How was that spicy mystery dish that Teen and Marianne offered you? LOL
Hey Ken, I really miss you on TVG. Man it’s just not the same.
Hello Ken…. My name is Cynthia, I just want to say welcome to the Good day staff!! Ur doing a great good as a co-anchor, but all I want u to know when come in at 4:30am like this morning the make-up they put on u makes ur face really ashy…I’m a sista and it doesn’t do u any justice .. Just voicing my opinion on that issue..My son goes to CSUS majoring in Business 1st year freshman on campus…Thanks for the good job ur doing for the station god bless to u and yours
I’m happy that you’ve become a member of Good Day, you’re a good fit with the rest of the weirdos. (It’s a joke) I do have to take offense at one thing that you do with regularity though,and I’m sure you’re unaware of it. I ‘m originally from Reno, and you always mis-pronounce the name of my home state. It’s okay for the snow to fall in the Sierra NevAHda mountains but that “A’ in the name of the state is pronounced like act or cat. Or think of it like this, my own quote, “Do you have the right Nevadatude?” I know that it’s a Spanish word and you are pronouncing it correctly that way, but we natives have totally Americanized it and it really grates when you don’t have the right Nevadatude. With much love and respect, Dave from Stockton
at first i did not know about you now you are one of the crew we love you crew lol man welcome to the 31
i tried to give you a chance after that coment about smelling like desperation you made to amy, nobody likes being used as a brunt of another new persons very bad put down just to make yourself look better you just showed your tru colers the show is just fine without you.
@jo and all of you small negative Ken group. shut it!!!!! I met Ken in November. What a handsome gentlemen he is and very pleasant. Enjoyed meeting him and Wow! What a gorgeous wife and baby boy he has!
I GO TO CORDOVA HIGHSCHOOL!
is it true that u playd barny the dino or is that dont ask dont tell?
Hey Ken,
Just sitting watching Good Day Sacramento this morning an multitasking with work assignments when I saw a split second of someone who looked like you. Did some research and it was you. I have seen some of your work over the years(best damn sports show and cameo appearances in movies/tv) when I lived in Tustin, Ca for a brief moment. What’s even crazier is I ran into Steve Rohrig and John Barnes during my stint in So. Cal. Anyhow, looks like I will be more supportive to Good Day Sacramento than I have in the past. Good to see you.
Mike Duncan
finally you dont look like some type of overstuffed,conservative,mine dont stink wannabe type. you are starting to look like one of the regulars there,and blended in like you have been there there for a very long time. the reason i say this is on account with the exception of today, you way overdress like a retail salesperson in a mens clothing store. it was when i saw your loose tie ,that you are starting to fit in on the show dont overdress,dont project conservatism, it just is not you or the GDS theme I know there are many office type politics with some of the cast members there, trust me at times the politics there are just too obvious not to be noticed I used to tune in once in a great while now i tune in now and then, relax start going in without a tie and you will start to be seen as a regular instead of the new hire
hey Ken , how are you ! I hope you doing well where you at , we missed you back @ TVG and I’m still giving them hot tips .. I just want to Wish you and your family happy thanksgiving , best of luck to you and your show !
u have no idea what kinda trouble im getting an attorney for be aware
So there I was, catching up on one of my favorite shows (not that Goodday isn’t) season 3 of True Blood, when I thought, hey, has someone switched the channel cause that is surely Ken ‘acting’ the part of a TV reporter on TV!!!! What a treat however brief. Your voice is soooo distinctive or I would have missed you. You are a wonderful and sexy addition to GoodDay. We are lucky to have you.
I loved you on Best Damn…you were hilarious doing the News…best part of the show at that time…sorry when you left…
Key Ken, did you ever get that Bedazzler you keep talking about?
I would like to wish Ken and his family a happy and joyous holiday season and a very Happy and HEALTHY New Year.
I’m a Brooklyn boy but Sacramento is lucky to have such a stand up guy like Ken.
I haven’t lived here long enough to know that you started here, but what I can say is that I’m glad they dumped Mark Mathis and got you back. You are a perfect anchor for the team. Hope you stick around for awhile this time 😉
A guy named Kim
Citrus Heights
Hi Ken,
We have a dive man cave. How can we share a picture or two with you?
Merry Christmas to Sacramento and all of it’s neighbors from a Brooklyn raised boy. Take a look at the video it has been getting better each year from when I was a little kid. I have never found one sole who didn’t like it.
You have a beautiful family! Can you put a shout out to all the Pagans today a Happy Yule. We celebrate our “Christmas” is today. Thank you.
We were just watching S.W.A.T. and had to rerun it several times to make sure but there he was, our own Ken Rudulph. Local boys do good. Jeremy Renner is also in that movie but he’s a bad guy. You are a great addition to the good morning team
KEN..I understand you are starting a band! I would like my hisband to auditiion..HE IS THE FUNKIEST GUITARIST IN SACRAMENTO & ALANTA GEORGIA…HIS NAME IS MICHAEL FULLER…PLEASE GIVE HIM A CHANCE..JUST HERE HIM & I NO YOU’LL LOVE HIM..HIS # IS;(916)617 6648..THANK YOU SOOOOOOO MUCH!
Hi Ken Welcome back to Sac. Merry Christmas to You and yours. Great singing voice…!!!!!!!!!
Just not very impressed. It is nice that he grew up in Sacramento, thou
I think Ken is great a refreshing person to have on GDS! Although I miss Nick Toma (where did he go, by the way?), Ken you’re the bomb! Not to mention, very sexy! Your wife is a very lucky woman!
That’s just because you don’t know Ken. He is super funny and a great guy to boot!
best cafe to eat at is in south sac at JAH (pronounced jaw) CAFE
Hey Ken very good to have you back home. Your the man!!!:):):)
Nice suit Ken!!…You look like a pimp!
omg…just was watching bruce almighty this morning…and saw you …i was trippin hard enough to get up and run to the computer to see if i was going off my rocker…thank the lord(no funny intended).. i was right…i suppose you kick more butt than we knew..you go man…
Ken, I miss seeing you on TVG. Hope you are doing well.
tell maryanne to lighten up and amy to grow up
What a beautiful family Ken. I had the pleasure of meeting you in November on the show. You are a breath of fresh air and funny too! You are an added addition to the show. You and Mark are refreshing to watch in the morning.
nice to see were you wanna be although we miss you at tvg.hope all goes well and happy,i didnt no all this bout you till i read your bio……p.s. got any extra tvg hats laying aroung would love one with your autograph on it …peace ..btw your a class act!!tvg lost a good one!
I LOVE KEN!!!! He’s the best, super funny & hunky & personable & he has the voice of a smooth seductive angel. 🙂 I’m just bummed that he’s married… but of course. Keep it trill, Kennyyy. Haters gonna hate on boss playas, let em hate.
I recently watched the 2002 movie The Good Girl with Jennifer Aniston, and was surprised to see Ken Rudolph as the newscaster. I do not always get a chance to watch GoodDay Sacramento because I am usually out of the house by 4:AM. But It is always great to see a local celebrity doing his thang!
Ken, I was just watching u talk about putting together a fishing expedition. O am a widowed mother of two boys…15 and 8, their dad loved to fish with his boys. I used to go with them from time to time but I could never do it by myself now. I would love to see them pick up their poles again and some day pass on what their dad taught them, to their own kids some day. I believe you could help me reach this goal. I was wondering if u guys there at the station would do something for families in or not in these type of circumstances.
Hey There. I discovered your weblog the usage of msn. That is a very neatly written article. I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to learn extra of your useful information. Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Your knowledge is amazingly helpful.
Thanks for every other informative website. The place else could I get that kind of info written in such an ideal method? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I’ve been on the look out for such information.
Good site! I truly love how it is simple on my eyes and
the data are well written. I’m wondering how I might be notified whenever a
new post has been made. I’ve subscribed to your feed which must do the trick!
Have a nice day!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts onn vibNews. Regards