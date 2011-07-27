Melissa Cabral

O

Email: mcabral@kovr.com

Twitter: @gooddaymelissa

Melissa worked at KHSL-KNVN in Chico and WINK in Fort Myers, FL before arriving here in Sacramento in 2008. She currently anchors Good Day weekend alongside Cody Stark.

Although the beach was nice, she’s a true California girl at heart, having grown up in San Jose, and couldn’t wait to get back home.

While Melissa is a multiple Emmy Award nominee for her investigative reporting and anchoring, it’s her spontaneous moments on the show that helped to establish her “Crazy Cabral” reputation. Faithful viewers may remember when she performed the “Mellyflop,” faced her fears climbing the KOVR tower, became a fire breather, and bungee jumped as Wonder Woman at the California State Fair. One of her favorite segments was when she jumped out of a huge cake to surprise serenade her husband, reporter Sean Bennett. Yes they’re married!!

She was honored to receive the number one moment in Good Day’s 20th Anniversary for dunking the microphone while testing a waterproof iphone case. It’s a moment that makes photographers still cringe when she gets near water.

Her bucket list includes meeting Julia Roberts and going skydiving. The boss says skydiving is going to happen soon!

In her free time….what free time? She’s busy chasing 2 kids around and looking for the best coupon deals. She’s a self-proclaimed semi-extreme couponer who loves to help people save money. If you want to learn her tricks of the trade or have a story idea email mcabral@kmaxtv.com.

