Melissa Cabral

O
Email: mcabral@kovr.com
Twitter: @gooddaymelissa
Melissa worked at KHSL-KNVN in Chico and WINK in Fort Myers, FL before arriving here in Sacramento in 2008. She currently anchors Good Day weekend alongside Cody Stark.
Although the beach was nice, she’s a true California girl at heart, having grown up in San Jose, and couldn’t wait to get back home.
While Melissa is a multiple Emmy Award nominee for her investigative reporting and anchoring, it’s her spontaneous moments on the show that helped to establish her “Crazy Cabral” reputation. Faithful viewers may remember when she performed the “Mellyflop,” faced her fears climbing the KOVR tower, became a fire breather, and bungee jumped as Wonder Woman at the California State Fair. One of her favorite segments was when she jumped out of a huge cake to surprise serenade her husband, reporter Sean Bennett. Yes they’re married!!
She was honored to receive the number one moment in Good Day’s 20th Anniversary for dunking the microphone while testing a waterproof iphone case. It’s a moment that makes photographers still cringe when she gets near water.
Her bucket list includes meeting Julia Roberts and going skydiving. The boss says skydiving is going to happen soon!
In her free time….what free time? She’s busy chasing 2 kids around and looking for the best coupon deals. She’s a self-proclaimed semi-extreme couponer who loves to help people save money. If you want to learn her tricks of the trade or have a story idea email mcabral@kmaxtv.com.
Melissa’s recent posts and segments
- M&M ChallengeWouldn’t bowling be more fun if you could throw the ball?! Since bowling balls are too heavy, why not use a football! One of Northern California’s newest games FOWLING is a touchdown strike in Roseville!
- Yoga to get TallerDon’t throw on the heels to get more height! Just turn to yoga!! There are poses that can help make you taller!
- Mobile Boutique: Zit HacksMelissa is revealing some weird acne and zit hacks that work fast!
- Peach CaféHealthy and delicious don’t always go together but this place will prove you wrong! The Peach Cafe in Folsom will be your next go-to spot.
- Good Day Pet Talent ShowIt’s the GOOD DAY PET TALENT SHOW!
- Hair for the AgesRock the “it” ‘do regardless of your age! We’re getting tips from the barber shop pros on how kids, teens, adults, and seniors can look on trend this Fall! Melissa was at Main Event Barbers as they debut their newest shop in Vacaville!
- BrosthetixA local apparel company inspires to motivate you through their workout wear. Whether you lift, stay active or just living the grind they want you to feel like a million bucks! Melissa’s live with the CEO of Brosthetix in Rocklin who’s revealing since being on Good Day a year ago they’ve tripled in size, doubled their line and now have retail in Total Nutrition Stores.
- Paranormal InvestigationThere's nothing like a real-life ghost story to get you into the spooky spirit! Local ghostbusters revealed the results of a paranormal investigation inside a Roseville Home.
- NAILED IT! Halloween EditionMel was live with the “Nailed It Pinterest Queen” to get some Halloween tips.
- Escape Alcatraz“Escape Alcatraz!” It’s a thrilling new drop ride and show that debuts TODAY! Good Day is giving you the Northern California EXCLUSIVE first look at this heart-pounding experience brought you to by The San Francisco Dungeon!
One Comment
Love Melissa 🙂
I would like some help learning more about saving with coupons.Although I do use them on a monthly basis, but I am not saving as much as I would like to. With rent, utilities, truck payment and other things, I have about $70.00 per month to spend on food and toiletry items. Can you please “HELP” me?
when you do have your baby if its a girl name her zanet
which matched the bsimerdaid’s dresses perfectly. this woman loves purple! after our engagement session earlier this summer i knew this wedding was going to be full of great shot opportunities, a stylish
Hi Melissa! I really enjoy your bubbly personality on screen & how just down to earth you seem to be. And I am a coupon clipper, becoming more & more extreme. But I need to devote more time to the project. Can you recommend some sites to go to for more coupons & how to label & put your binder together the best way? I am now unemployed & helping take care of a household, kids,grandkids, parents, a relationship & everyday life. I would appreciate any help or advice you can give me. thank you & keep up the great work!
Hi Debra! Send me an e-mail at mcabral@kmaxtv.com and I’ll be more than happy to pass along the info!
Good Luck with the Baby!!
I must remove tnpeotial related with thanking you and your family at the knowledgeable rules I actually have routinely took pleasure looking into your web blog. We’re awaiting often the graduation within the group college or university check out also, the entire placement of feet would not by now whole exclusive of forthcoming to the site your website. When i may possibly be of one\’s help others still, I am grateful help in what Relating to been taught from this level.
chinesetmlj on February 28, 2011 Making money olinne can be frustrating Especially when all the guides out there are just using you to make money from you!Luckily, there’s a guy giving out a free guide about making a website, and creating revenue from itThe guide is 100% free, and he also gives you his email adress so you can email him if you have problems!Get it now at:Tyreus {dot} net
Good Luck with your Baby!!
congrats too you and your family on your new baby
When my mom gave birth to me, she contracted while my head was coming out leaving me temporarily with a peanut shaped head. Instead of the doctor spanking me to my first breath, he spanked my mom just because. TRUE STORY…. except the part about the doctor spanking mom!
I know you had a boy or a girl. lol -BUT- tell us was it a boy or a girl !
Oh, Melissa & your Husband (of course…SMILE)…Congratulations!!! She’s precious. Thanks GDS for showing us the picture this morning. We waiting on pins and needles Sun…And the baby came only 13 mins after the show went off the air. You were awesome thoughout the last days of your pregnancy; so active and vibrant. Get your rest while you caaannn. Love, Lisa
hi Melissa; i haven’t been able to watch goodday for almost a year 😦 but after getting an antannae i am now able to tune in (unless its wimdy) while out on disabiliry. :-D.
when did you have the baby? boy, girl? i miss all the best “stuff”” can you fill me in?
thank you,
mary
p.s.- i know you can’t tell me why nick is gone but vey curious indeed! : )
hope you (and everone) have and wxceelent weekend!
Hi Melissa, What web site did you give over the air today on the costumes? Something like ZooLilly, but that didn’t come up with anything. Thanks for your time Melissa.
Cheryl
It’s zulily.com happy shopping!
hope you enjoyed your lunch. your baby is beautiful.
We will miss you on the Weekend show:( !!!!!
Where is Melissa going? People just seem to disappear on GDS, I hope Melissa isn’t one of them.
i enjoy your drive and fact she will have fun!
I KNOW YOU ARE A LADY BUT YOU ARE SO HOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT AND WOULD LOVE TO GET A SIGHED PICTURE OF YOU
I was so happy to see Mel back so early from baby duties, She is a hoot. What has GDS done with our girl. She is an asset to the weekend drive.
Please advise where Mel has landed. Thanks Firefighters in Southern Oregon
Hi Melissa!
Just wanted to say thanks for taking time to talk with my son and I at the Esparto horse painting segment! It was a thrill to meet you and seeing that you are nicer and more beautiful in person! Thanks for posing for the pic as well! You rock!
April and Dawson
GOD YOUR HOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT
Hey melissa ,a friend needs help finding a job ,can you help me give her ideas?it would be a good favor for us.
So, I totally want to try the extreme couponing. I do use coupons on a regular basis mostly at CVS. I cannot seem to completely grasp how to use the method you showed us on the past Saturday’s show. Question, can you bring out the camera and film a transaction (preferabley CVS). Or can I come along.
Sonia, I’ve asked CVS before if we can film and they said no.. however I’m more than willing to give you tips if you email me mcabral@kmaxtv.com
i like 2 wish you a merry christmas melissa and be safe
i just let you know you melissa you looking great
Melissa, sorry to hear about your wrist. Can’t beleive they put that cast all the way past your elbow. Get well soon :-).
Judi in Carmichael.
Hello and Mery Christmas to you.. I was watching this morning and wanted to jog down the info on how to get the fudge recipes from you and Elanore so that I may make them both for my holiday parties. I would appreciate any info or the actual recipie thank you so much.
I am also looking for the recipes and who WON?!
Hi Elisabeth- Eleanor ended up winning but I think it was rigged! If you send me an e-mail mcabral@kmaxtv.com I’ll give you the recipes… they’re also posted on the goodday sacramento facebook page.
Hi Melissa: I need some cupon advice. I am a single person and I am finding very hard or impossible to make a good use of cupons. The vast majority of the stuff which I see cupons for are things I never use. I am able to save by shopping the discount Grocery stores and buying everything in bulk. By the way you are great on TV. I love watching you on the weekends. I watch Good day seven days a week but the Weekend show is by far my favorite!!!
Hi Mark- send me an e-mail mcabral@kmaxtv.com and I’ll give you all kinds of coupon info. You can still save lots of money on everyday items with coupons!
like her most of the time, expect when she her voice changes to a high pitch when she gets excited.
I love to watch Goodday!! and I love to watch your info on coupons, but I am always unable to write down the websites you have mentioned, could you please send me that info??
Thank you!!
Shari
just 2 let you know you ‘r’ geting more and more beautiful melissa
thank you 4 emall melissa i love say happy st patrick’s day your big fan
just 2 let you know melissa you ‘r’ looking so nice today and beauiful
Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say
that this write-up very forced me to check out and
do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice
article.