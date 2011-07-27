Good Day is on! Watch LIVE | Video library | Learn more about today's segments

Melissa Cabral

July 27, 2011 11:27 AM

OMelissa Cabral

Email: mcabral@kovr.com
Twitter: @gooddaymelissa

Melissa worked at KHSL-KNVN in Chico and WINK in Fort Myers, FL before arriving here in Sacramento in 2008. She currently anchors Good Day weekend alongside Cody Stark.

Although the beach was nice, she’s a true California girl at heart, having grown up in San Jose, and couldn’t wait to get back home.

While Melissa is a multiple Emmy Award nominee for her investigative reporting and anchoring, it’s her spontaneous moments on the show that helped to establish her “Crazy Cabral” reputation. Faithful viewers may remember when she performed the “Mellyflop,” faced her fears climbing the KOVR tower, became a fire breather, and bungee jumped as Wonder Woman at the California State Fair. One of her favorite segments was when she jumped out of a huge cake to surprise serenade her husband, reporter Sean Bennett. Yes they’re married!!

She was honored to receive the number one moment in Good Day’s 20th Anniversary for dunking the microphone while testing a waterproof iphone case. It’s a moment that makes photographers still cringe when she gets near water.

Her bucket list includes meeting Julia Roberts and going skydiving. The boss says skydiving is going to happen soon!

In her free time….what free time? She’s busy chasing 2 kids around and looking for the best coupon deals. She’s a self-proclaimed semi-extreme couponer who loves to help people save money. If you want to learn her tricks of the trade or have a story idea email mcabral@kmaxtv.com.

Melissa’s recent posts and segments

  • M&M Challenge
    Wouldn’t bowling be more fun if you could throw the ball?! Since bowling balls are too heavy, why not use a football! One of Northern California’s newest games FOWLING is a touchdown strike in Roseville!
  • Yoga to get Taller
    Don’t throw on the heels to get more height! Just turn to yoga!! There are poses that can help make you taller!
  • Mobile Boutique: Zit Hacks
    Melissa is revealing some weird acne and zit hacks that work fast!
  • Peach Café
    Healthy and delicious don’t always go together but this place will prove you wrong! The Peach Cafe in Folsom will be your next go-to spot.
  • Good Day Pet Talent Show
    It’s the GOOD DAY PET TALENT SHOW!
  • Hair for the Ages
    Rock the “it” ‘do regardless of your age! We’re getting tips from the barber shop pros on how kids, teens, adults, and seniors can look on trend this Fall! Melissa was at Main Event Barbers as they debut their newest shop in Vacaville!
  • Brosthetix
    A local apparel company inspires to motivate you through their workout wear. Whether you lift, stay active or just living the grind they want you to feel like a million bucks! Melissa’s live with the CEO of Brosthetix in Rocklin who’s revealing since being on Good Day a year ago they’ve tripled in size, doubled their line and now have retail in Total Nutrition Stores.
  • Paranormal Investigation
    There's nothing like a real-life ghost story to get you into the spooky spirit! Local ghostbusters revealed the results of a paranormal investigation inside a Roseville Home.
  • NAILED IT! Halloween Edition
    Mel was live with the “Nailed It Pinterest Queen” to get some Halloween tips.
  • Escape Alcatraz
    “Escape Alcatraz!” It’s a thrilling new drop ride and show that debuts TODAY! Good Day is giving you the Northern California EXCLUSIVE first look at this heart-pounding experience brought you to by The San Francisco Dungeon!
Comments

One Comment

  1. Matt D says:
    July 27, 2011 at 1:38 pm

    Love Melissa 🙂

    Reply
  2. Debbie says:
    July 28, 2011 at 5:27 pm

    I would like some help learning more about saving with coupons.Although I do use them on a monthly basis, but I am not saving as much as I would like to. With rent, utilities, truck payment and other things, I have about $70.00 per month to spend on food and toiletry items. Can you please “HELP” me?

    Reply
  3. zanet says:
    August 15, 2011 at 6:47 am

    when you do have your baby if its a girl name her zanet

    Reply
    1. Ebru says:
      March 4, 2012 at 9:58 pm

      which matched the bsimerdaid's dresses perfectly. this woman loves purple! after our engagement session earlier this summer i knew this wedding was going to be full of great shot opportunities, a stylish

      Reply
  4. Debra says:
    August 15, 2011 at 4:18 pm

    Hi Melissa! I really enjoy your bubbly personality on screen & how just down to earth you seem to be. And I am a coupon clipper, becoming more & more extreme. But I need to devote more time to the project. Can you recommend some sites to go to for more coupons & how to label & put your binder together the best way? I am now unemployed & helping take care of a household, kids,grandkids, parents, a relationship & everyday life. I would appreciate any help or advice you can give me. thank you & keep up the great work!

    Reply
    1. Mel says:
      August 15, 2011 at 6:05 pm

      Hi Debra! Send me an e-mail at mcabral@kmaxtv.com and I’ll be more than happy to pass along the info!

      Reply
  5. Jennifer says:
    August 20, 2011 at 7:40 am

    Good Luck with the Baby!!

    Reply
    1. William says:
      March 5, 2012 at 1:12 am

      I must remove tnpeotial related with thanking you and your family at the knowledgeable rules I actually have routinely took pleasure looking into your web blog. We're awaiting often the graduation within the group college or university check out also, the entire placement of feet would not by now whole exclusive of forthcoming to the site your website. When i may possibly be of one\'s help others still, I am grateful help in what Relating to been taught from this level.

      Reply
    2. Estefani says:
      March 7, 2012 at 5:30 am

      chinesetmlj on February 28, 2011 Making money olinne can be frustrating Especially when all the guides out there are just using you to make money from you!Luckily, there's a guy giving out a free guide about making a website, and creating revenue from itThe guide is 100% free, and he also gives you his email adress so you can email him if you have problems!Get it now at:Tyreus {dot} net

      Reply
  6. Jennifer says:
    August 20, 2011 at 7:41 am

    Good Luck with your Baby!!

    Reply
  7. charles cali says:
    August 21, 2011 at 7:24 am

    congrats too you and your family on your new baby

    Reply
  8. Ron of Natomas says:
    August 21, 2011 at 8:29 am

    When my mom gave birth to me, she contracted while my head was coming out leaving me temporarily with a peanut shaped head. Instead of the doctor spanking me to my first breath, he spanked my mom just because. TRUE STORY…. except the part about the doctor spanking mom!

    Reply
  9. marilou pirtle says:
    August 22, 2011 at 6:25 am

    I know you had a boy or a girl. lol -BUT- tell us was it a boy or a girl !

    Reply
  10. Lisa V says:
    August 22, 2011 at 8:22 am

    Oh, Melissa & your Husband (of course…SMILE)…Congratulations!!! She’s precious. Thanks GDS for showing us the picture this morning. We waiting on pins and needles Sun…And the baby came only 13 mins after the show went off the air. You were awesome thoughout the last days of your pregnancy; so active and vibrant. Get your rest while you caaannn. Love, Lisa

    Reply
  11. mary says:
    September 17, 2011 at 9:06 am

    hi Melissa; i haven’t been able to watch goodday for almost a year 😦 but after getting an antannae i am now able to tune in (unless its wimdy) while out on disabiliry. :-D.
    when did you have the baby? boy, girl? i miss all the best “stuff”” can you fill me in?
    thank you,
    mary
    p.s.- i know you can’t tell me why nick is gone but vey curious indeed! : )
    hope you (and everone) have and wxceelent weekend!

    Reply
  12. Cheryl says:
    September 18, 2011 at 11:28 am

    Hi Melissa, What web site did you give over the air today on the costumes? Something like ZooLilly, but that didn’t come up with anything. Thanks for your time Melissa.
    Cheryl

    Reply
    1. Mel says:
      September 19, 2011 at 3:27 pm

      It’s zulily.com happy shopping!

      Reply
  13. linda says:
    October 1, 2011 at 3:07 pm

    hope you enjoyed your lunch. your baby is beautiful.

    Reply
  14. Larry Porsch says:
    October 7, 2011 at 10:01 am

    We will miss you on the Weekend show:( !!!!!

    Reply
    1. Cheryl says:
      October 7, 2011 at 12:14 pm

      Where is Melissa going? People just seem to disappear on GDS, I hope Melissa isn’t one of them.

      Reply
  15. momrocks47 (paula d castles) says:
    October 8, 2011 at 10:35 pm

    i enjoy your drive and fact she will have fun!

    Reply
  16. bob says:
    October 8, 2011 at 11:58 pm

    I KNOW YOU ARE A LADY BUT YOU ARE SO HOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT AND WOULD LOVE TO GET A SIGHED PICTURE OF YOU

    Reply
  17. Harry Rich says:
    October 9, 2011 at 9:36 am

    I was so happy to see Mel back so early from baby duties, She is a hoot. What has GDS done with our girl. She is an asset to the weekend drive.
    Please advise where Mel has landed. Thanks Firefighters in Southern Oregon

    Reply
  18. April Smith says:
    October 9, 2011 at 9:45 am

    Hi Melissa!
    Just wanted to say thanks for taking time to talk with my son and I at the Esparto horse painting segment! It was a thrill to meet you and seeing that you are nicer and more beautiful in person! Thanks for posing for the pic as well! You rock!

    April and Dawson

    Reply
  19. robert says:
    October 21, 2011 at 7:14 pm

    GOD YOUR HOTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT

    Reply
  20. Aminah Mozeb says:
    November 13, 2011 at 10:16 am

    Hey melissa ,a friend needs help finding a job ,can you help me give her ideas?it would be a good favor for us.

    Reply
  21. Sonia says:
    November 26, 2011 at 11:16 pm

    So, I totally want to try the extreme couponing. I do use coupons on a regular basis mostly at CVS. I cannot seem to completely grasp how to use the method you showed us on the past Saturday’s show. Question, can you bring out the camera and film a transaction (preferabley CVS). Or can I come along.

    Reply
    1. Mel says:
      December 2, 2011 at 8:59 pm

      Sonia, I’ve asked CVS before if we can film and they said no.. however I’m more than willing to give you tips if you email me mcabral@kmaxtv.com

      Reply
  22. arthur says:
    December 8, 2011 at 11:59 am

    i like 2 wish you a merry christmas melissa and be safe

    Reply
    1. arthur says:
      January 6, 2012 at 3:06 pm

      i just let you know you melissa you looking great

      Reply
  23. Judi says:
    December 12, 2011 at 6:03 pm

    Melissa, sorry to hear about your wrist. Can’t beleive they put that cast all the way past your elbow. Get well soon :-).
    Judi in Carmichael.

    Reply
  24. Elisabeth Chalker says:
    December 18, 2011 at 10:14 pm

    Hello and Mery Christmas to you.. I was watching this morning and wanted to jog down the info on how to get the fudge recipes from you and Elanore so that I may make them both for my holiday parties. I would appreciate any info or the actual recipie thank you so much.

    Reply
    1. gina says:
      December 20, 2011 at 10:53 am

      I am also looking for the recipes and who WON?!

      Reply
    2. Mel says:
      December 21, 2011 at 7:50 pm

      Hi Elisabeth- Eleanor ended up winning but I think it was rigged! If you send me an e-mail mcabral@kmaxtv.com I’ll give you the recipes… they’re also posted on the goodday sacramento facebook page.

      Reply
  25. Mark S says:
    December 20, 2011 at 8:09 pm

    Hi Melissa: I need some cupon advice. I am a single person and I am finding very hard or impossible to make a good use of cupons. The vast majority of the stuff which I see cupons for are things I never use. I am able to save by shopping the discount Grocery stores and buying everything in bulk. By the way you are great on TV. I love watching you on the weekends. I watch Good day seven days a week but the Weekend show is by far my favorite!!!

    Reply
    1. Mel says:
      December 21, 2011 at 7:48 pm

      Hi Mark- send me an e-mail mcabral@kmaxtv.com and I’ll give you all kinds of coupon info. You can still save lots of money on everyday items with coupons!

      Reply
  26. jan says:
    December 26, 2011 at 7:27 pm

    like her most of the time, expect when she her voice changes to a high pitch when she gets excited.

    Reply
  27. shari verstraeten says:
    January 17, 2012 at 4:31 pm

    I love to watch Goodday!! and I love to watch your info on coupons, but I am always unable to write down the websites you have mentioned, could you please send me that info??
    Thank you!!
    Shari

    Reply
  28. arthur says:
    March 17, 2012 at 5:20 pm

    just 2 let you know you ‘r’ geting more and more beautiful melissa

    Reply
    1. arthur says:
      March 17, 2012 at 5:45 pm

      thank you 4 emall melissa i love say happy st patrick’s day your big fan

      Reply
  29. arthur says:
    March 30, 2012 at 7:30 pm

    just 2 let you know melissa you ‘r’ looking so nice today and beauiful

    Reply
  30. Följ länken says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Normally I do not read post on blogs, but I would like to say
    that this write-up very forced me to check out and
    do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice
    article.

    Reply

Listen Live