Mighty John’s Record Rundown

record guy Mighty Johns Record Rundown

What’s my record worth? Mighty John is back to share his vintage album expertise and let some of our viewers know how much their records are worth!

  1. Susan Morte says:
    May 31, 2011 at 11:11 am

    Have a record 1978 atlantic recording of Blues Brothers on back right top corner says Briefcase full of blues excellant condition record label color is green/white/orange

  2. james says:
    June 24, 2011 at 2:27 am

    wow i know this is old but i have the beatles record and would not have known if i dident see this thank you $400

  3. Mike says:
    June 29, 2011 at 2:21 pm

    My husband has two albums he was wondering what their value might be. Both are in good condition, not opened, plastice still sealed.
    1. Norman Greenbuam “Spirit in the Sky” has a number of 6365 on it
    2. Don Ho “The Don Ho Show, Live from Hawaii” has a number of 6161 on it.

    Any assistance you could provide would be greatly appreciated! Thank you in advance.

  4. Tracy says:
    August 25, 2011 at 5:38 pm

    I have a 3 record set of Woodstock, music from the original soundtrack and more produced by Eric Blackstead in the original cover.

  5. Gary R. Barton says:
    August 16, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Elvis albums 1971,RCA, The Wonderful World of Christmas. Would like to know what it is worth. thank you for your time.

