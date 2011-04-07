Mighty John’s Record Rundown

What’s my record worth? Mighty John is back to share his vintage album expertise and let some of our viewers know how much their records are worth!
Do you listen to records?
Have a record 1978 atlantic recording of Blues Brothers on back right top corner says Briefcase full of blues excellant condition record label color is green/white/orange
wow i know this is old but i have the beatles record and would not have known if i dident see this thank you $400
My husband has two albums he was wondering what their value might be. Both are in good condition, not opened, plastice still sealed.
1. Norman Greenbuam “Spirit in the Sky” has a number of 6365 on it
2. Don Ho “The Don Ho Show, Live from Hawaii” has a number of 6161 on it.
Any assistance you could provide would be greatly appreciated! Thank you in advance.
I have a 3 record set of Woodstock, music from the original soundtrack and more produced by Eric Blackstead in the original cover.
Elvis albums 1971,RCA, The Wonderful World of Christmas. Would like to know what it is worth. thank you for your time.